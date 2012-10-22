© photong dreamstime.com

Kontron considers factory closure in Switzerland

Kontron is considering closing its factory in Luterbach, Switzerland, due to plummeting sales reports the news outlet, Solothurner Zeitung

Employees at the plant have been informed of talks to end the plant and lay-offs are planned for October. If the closure goes ahead, sixty one people will lose their jobs and operational activities will be transferred to Germany.



General Manager of Kontron Compact Computers AG , Pascal Péquignot, confirmed the plan to the Solothurner Zeitung.