Bosch Rexroth will invest 83 million euros in China

Bosch Rexroth has taken a new plant into operation in Wujin, China, which employs approximately 1,200 people.

Bosch Rexroth said in a statement that local development activities will be bundled in an internal R&D center ,starting in 2013.



Overall, the company will invest 83 million euros into the expansion of its presence in the region. Bosch Rexroth produces hydraulic, linear motion technology, and pneumatics components and systems in Wujin.



“Our ‘local for local’ strategy will help us tap additional market segments that could not be reached from Germany. In the long run, this will also ensure higher utilization at the German plants,“ said Dr. Bertram Hoffmann, member of the Board of Bosch Rexroth AG, before numerous representatives from politics and the economy.



“But in addition to production, we will also establish an R&D center in Wujin mainly for industrial automation,” affirmed Fo Wai Lau, Managing Director of Bosch Rexroth in China.