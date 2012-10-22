© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Flextronics' laid-off workers may get help from the EC

The European Commission may provide Denmark with 1.3 million euros to help 153 workers made redundant by Flextronics.

According to a proposal by the EC, the money would be provided by the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF). The next step is for the European Parliament and the EU's Council of Ministers to approve the proposal.



Flextronics International Denmark made 303 redundancies last year, with the city of Skive being the most affected. If approved, the EGF would help 153 workers with the biggest difficulties for their re-integration into the labour market.



"This proposal for 1.3 million euros from Europe's Globalisation Fund would help to prepare them for new job opportunities in other promising sectors. Helping these workers to manage these difficult transitions is important and the Globalisation Fund is an instrument that has proved its worth over the years," said European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion László Andor.



“The package aims to help the workers by offering them assessment of acquired competences and qualifications; vocational training, technical courses and education activities which will be tailor-made to suit the skills of the workers; individual outplacement and entrepreneurship promotion; as well as the necessary subsistence allowances. These measures have been carefully designed to help the workers find jobs in sectors with a promising future,” a statement by the EC said.



The total estimated cost of the package is approximately 2 million euros, towards which the EGF would provide 1.3 million euros.