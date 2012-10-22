© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Yamaha Motor IM expands in Europe

Yamaha Motor IM Europe is expanding in Germany and sales and service in UK, Spain and France.

Yamaha Motor IM Europe has announced new sales and service staff in Germany, UK, Spain and France. The office in Neuss,Germany, has increased its staff in logistics and service.



Europe YIME has hired sales manager Mr Pierre Williams for UK, Mr Joseba Amezaga for Iberia and Mr Jerome Clouet for France and Maghreb. All sales managers have over 10 years of experience in SMT business which will help Yamaha to grow further in Europe.



The new sales organisations have their own service engineers to provide direct support to customers and a direct source for spare parts. Europe YIME also expanding the organisation with two service area managers for North and Southern Europe.