TTI expands into Eastern Europe

With Eastern European countries expected to account for over 10% of European electronic component consumption by 2007 (according to Europartners), TTI, distributor of passive, connector and electromechanical products is widening its operations to include facilities in Kwidzyn, Poland , Budapest, Hungary, Brno, Czech Republic and Bratislava, Slovakia.

According to Jean Quecke, recently appointed as Central and Eastern Regional VP of TTI Europe, the move is in support of massively increased business levels in these countries. “A lot of the CEMS have moved to Eastern Europe”, he comments, “so we need to support them. But over the last year, we have also seen a lot of design activity taking place in this region. Our philosophy at TTI is to support design-in activities on the passive, connector and electromechanical products that we offer, so we are very well placed to support this fast-growing market segment.”



TTI will initially employ several people in Inside and Outside sales who are dedicated to serving customers and growing the business in Eastern Europe. The region will be served – as with all other European territories – from TTI’s new European Distribution Centre, outside of Munich, which stocks a wide and deep profile of passive, connector and increasingly electromechanical components from a focussed number of leading-brand manufacturers.”