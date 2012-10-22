© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

MJB named distributor for Koh Young Tech in France

Koh Young Technology, a supplier of 3D SPI, AOI, and advanced automated inspection equipment for the electronics manufacturing industry worldwide, announces the appointment of MJB as distributor in France.

MJB is a distributor of electronics manufacturing and assembly product lines, representing a wide

range of tools, supplies, equipment and workplace workshop and production equipment . including DEK, SEHO, KOKI, METCAL, 3M, BOFA, TAGARNO, and others throughout France.



Headquartered in Marne-la-Vallée, with an additional office in Lyon, and a team of sales and service professionals throughout France, MJB provides itscustomers with availability, advice and proximity.