Net sales down to USD 6bn for Flextronics

Flextronics' net sales were down YoY in the second quarter, however the company's operating income increased.

Net sales for the second quarter ended September 28, 2012 amounted to 6.2 billion USD, down from 8 billion for the same period last year.



Adjusted and GAAP operating income increased 4% and 8%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year.

GAAP net income from continuing operations increased 19% to 160 million USD.



"Results for our second quarter were broadly in line with our plans, despite a macroeconomic environment that is challenging across most of our product categories. It feels as if the company has never been busier as we are deploying a wide range of supply chain solutions that continue to increase in complexity in order to provide competitive advantages to our customers," said Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics.



For the third quarter ending December 31, 2012, revenue is expected to be in the range of 5.8 billion USD to 6.2 billion USD.