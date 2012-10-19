© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

AMD to lay off 15% of global workforce

AMD's restructuring plan, a significant portion of which will be implemented in the fourth quarter of 2012, will include a workforce reduction and site consolidations.

AMD expects that the restructuring actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2012 will result in operational savings, primarily in operating expenses, of approximately $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 and approximately $190 million in 2013.



The savings will be largely driven through a reduction of AMD's global workforce by approximately 15 percent, which is expected to be largely completed in the fourth quarter of 2012.



AMD is also putting in place a business model to break even at an operating income level of $1.3 billion of quarterly revenue. The company is targeting to achieve this by the end of the third quarter of 2013.



"Our restructuring efforts are decisive actions that position AMD to compete more effectively and improve our financial results," said Mr. Read. "Reducing our workforce is a difficult, but necessary, step to take advantage of the eventual market recovery and capitalize on growth opportunities for our products outside of the traditional PC market."