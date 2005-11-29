Quadris-S™ raises the bar

The arrival of the new Universal Instruments Quadris-S four-gantry placement machine, with turret technology built-in, leverages advanced motion controls to achieve the highest throughput-per-machine footprint in its class and the widest part range for high-speed gantry style machines without changing heads.

In addition, Quadris-S delivers this flexibility and concentrated throughput with 100ppm final placement performance, combining speed and versatility with high utilization and repeatability.



Quadris-S combines 80,000 cph placement performance, 0201 to 44mm x 44mm component range, support for tape and tray feeders including dual-track feeders, and productivity optimizers including automatic board centering between feeder banks, on-the-fly gang recognition, and bank feeder change. In addition to high-speed placement of SMDs as small as 0201, Quadris-S fine pitch capabilities support BGA or leaded packages of 0.5mm pitch, with ball diameters down to 0.3mm or leads of width 0.18mm.



"The Quadris concept concentrates turret-style and gantry placement capabilities into a far smaller footprint than discrete inline machines capable of comparable throughput," said, Prashant Vithlani, Product Manager, Universal Instruments. "Quadris-S now extends this performance-per-square-meter advantage by boosting throughput and supporting an even wider range of component sizes. This also simplifies scheduling of assemblies and enhances line balancing and utilization because fewer large components must be placed further down the line."