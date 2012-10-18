© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

TTI makes new appointment in Europe

TTI has appointed Ronald Velda as Director of Supplier Marketing for Connectors and Electromechanical Products in Europe.

Velda joins from leading connector maker and TTI franchise, FCI, where he held a number of senior positions including Distribution Director for the EMEA region.



“I am delighted to join TTI”, comments Velda. “TTI has a young, successful and energetic team and is prepared to invest for growth. The company represents the leading connector and electromechanical brands and it will be an exciting challenge to work with this excellent supplier base. One of TTI’s strengths that I observed as a supplier while at FCI is that their teams are constantly looking to partner with suppliers to introduce new components and technologies so that customers can differentiate their end products.”