Report: Panasonic to cut production of LCD panels for TV

Panasonic will cut product of LCD and plasma panels according to a report by Nikkei.

Panasonic plans to cut LCD and plasma panel production for televisions in 2013 due to floundering sales. Nikkei, a Japanese daily, reported that the company will now focus on developing small and midsize panels.



Other business dailies have speculated that Panasonic is hoping to enter Apple’s supply chain and are rumored to have sent high-resolution sample screens to the company.