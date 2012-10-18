© cumypah dreamstime.com

AQ Group's net sales and profit falls

AQ Group’s net sales and profit fell according to its interim report for January to September 2012.

The company reported net sales of SEK 1 594 million, down from SEK 1 677 million, while operating profit was SEK 95 million, down from SEK 118 million.



Order bookings were also down, SEK 1 585 million from SEK 1 640 million. “The large decline in the industrial activity in Europe has reached part of the AQs customers which is reflected in lower demand,” the company said in a statement. As a result, 15 employees in Sweden were laid off in the third quarter the company said.