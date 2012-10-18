© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Kimball enters partnership with ConMed Linvatec

Kimball Electronics Group has entered into a partnership with ConMed Linvatec, a division of ConMed Corporation, for manufacturing of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) to be used in arthroscopy devices.

ConMed Linvatec, headquartered in Largo, FL, works in the fields of arthroscopy, multi-specialty endoscopic medical video systems, and powered surgical instruments.



ConMed currently produces the PCBA included in this new contract at their Santa Barbara, CA facility. This transfer of work (TOW) effort will shift the production to the Kimball Electronics – Tampa, Tampa, FL, manufacturing location where completed PCBAs will then be shipped to the ConMed Mexico location for final assembly.



The company said it considered several factors during the contract evaluation process. A successful ongoing business relationship and manufacturing experience with Kimball Electronics - Tampa, competitive long-term pricing agreements, and an electronics engineering team for support during the project qualification and launch efforts were influential criteria for the project award to Kimball Electronics Group.