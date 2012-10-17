© photodynamx dreamstime.com

New Field Sales Engineer in Switzerland for AdoptSMT

Christian Metzger has joined AdoptSMT Swiss as their Field Sales Engineer covering Switzerland and will be responsible for their wide product range of spare parts and consumables for the PCB Assembly industry.

Erhard Hofmann, founder and managing director of AdoptSMT Europe GmbH and AdoptSMT Swiss AG, said: “we are very pleased to have found Christian Metzger through our wide European network. He fulfills all the attributes we had on our wish list: language skills needed for the Swiss market, a great technological background and the ability to listen to our customers, understand their needs and find solutions together with the team of the AdoptSMT Europe Group and our suppliers.”



Wolfgang Bloching, regional sales manager DACH of Indium Corporation, adds: “after a first week with Christian at Swiss customers I am convinced he is the right person to achieve our goals for this important market.”



Indium Corporation had appointed AdoptSMT Swiss AG as their distributor in Switzerland for all their Printed Circuit Assembly products including solder paste, wire, and rework fluxes beginning in August.