© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

Elfa Distrelec to distribute for Powerbox in Europe

Powerbox has assigned Elfa Distrelec AB in Sweden and Distrelec Group as a distributor of Powerbox standard range of products on the European market.

“Elfa/Distrelec is an ideal partner and distributor for Powerbox in Europe. The company has long experience and has a strong presence in the industry and market place and this will help us support our customer and grow the business in a short perspective,” said Martin Fredmark, Director & Business Unit Manager at Powerbox Standard Product division.



“Elfa/Distrelec ambition is also to expand the products range based on new product introductions of Powerbox. This will allow further opportunities and strong growth in the longer perspective"