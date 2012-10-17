© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Panasonic takes out 7.6 billion USD loan

Panasonic has secured a total of 7.6 billion USD in loans from several different banks.

The loans are welcome news for Panasonic, which suffered heavy losses last fiscal year. The Nikkei daily reports that four banks make up the 7.6 billion USD the company has secured, with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking providing the largest portion.



Panasonic isn’t the first Japanese electronics company to receive a well needed hand from the banking sector this year, however the company has received the largest loan package so far. Last month Sharp took a 4.6 billion USD loan.