MSC Gleichmann-Group appoints new CEO

MSC Gleichmann-Group, a distributor headquartered in Germany, has appointed a new CEO.

As the new CEO of the MSC Gleichmann-Group, Lothar Kümmerlin is taking over global business operations at the international technology enterprise based close by Karlsruhe (Germany).



He will be supported in his new assignment by Johannes Alberti, who is responsible as the CFO for the Finance and Controlling Divisions.



Lothar Kümmerlin has worked at the company since 1987, most recently as director of the Embedded Computer Technology Division, which will undergo a significant international expansion in future.



Johannes Alberti previously worked at a listed medium-sized corporation and has been in charge of finance at the MSC Gleichmann-Group as director since 2011. In addition, he will also head the Human Resources and IT Division.



Company founder Manfred Schwarztrauber remains the majority shareholder and will continue to support the company in an advisory role in future.



“We will to continue the successful work of Manfred Schwarztrauber and see potential in the synergies between our three business divisions - Distribution, Embedded Computer Technologies and Display Solutions division which we will expand significantly”, said Kümmerlin.