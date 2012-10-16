© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Insulectro acquires Vistana

Insulectro, a distributor of materials for use in the printed circuit board industry, has acquired the disribution company, Vistana.

Vistana, founded in 2010, distributes inks, substrates, and consumables all used in the manufacture of printed electronics. Vistana has been an avid supplier to such industries as RFID, membrane switch, lighting and displays, and medical.



“This is a strategic acquisition that will align Vistana’s printed electronics products under the Insulectro brand ‘banner’,” commented Insulectro president and CEO Tim Redfern. “This move will provide more resources, capabilities and long-term growth potential for this new market and these products. The acquisition will give this business access to the full service and support model of Insulectro allowing for an accelerated pace of growth.”



Insulectro currently supplies advanced engineered materials manufactured by DuPont, Isola, L.C.O.A., CAC Inc., Integral Technology, Pacothane, Circuit Foil, and Focus Tech. These products are used to fabricate complex, multilayer circuit boards.



nsulectro also serves a broad customer base manufacturing rigid, rigid/flex and flexible circuit boards for applications in a variety of end markets including telecom, data communications, high speed computing, mobile devices, military, and medical.



Redfern continued, “This is a natural fit for us. Insulectro continues to look for ways to serve our customers and our industry. With new products like the new Vistana Clarity ™ optical grade films (PET), we are bringing new product opportunities to a broader market. This pioneering is something we as a company enjoy. We are going to put a lot of energy behind our efforts in printed electronics.”