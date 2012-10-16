© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Peter Uddfors fired as CEO of Micronic Mydata

Peter Uddfors will leave as CEO of Micronic Mydata as the board hopes to focus further on surface mount equipment and pattern generators.

"The Board of Micronic Mydata has come to the conclusion that the company needs a new form of leadership going forward with more focus on current business, in the two business areas surface mount equipment and pattern generators," a statement released by the company said today.



Uddfors will hold the position as President and CEO until his successor is recruited. The employment agreement specifies a notice period of nine months in the event of dismissal by the company, the company said. After the period of notice Peter Uddfors is entitled to severance pay corresponding to twelve months’ salary.



”During the last three years Peter has managed the merger of the two companies Micronic Laser Systems and Mydata automation, which took place in 2009, in an excellent way. The Board appreciates these achievements. The Board’s view now is that the company needs a new form a leadership going forward to the next level”, Chairman of the Board Patrik Tigerschiöld says.