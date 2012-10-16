© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

120 million gateways and routers to be deployed in 2017

In 2017, Operators will deploy 120 million residential gateways and routers worldwide, up from 75 million this year, new research by international research firm Parks Associates indicates.

Broadband providers worldwide will deploy 39 million high-end, feature-rich residential gateways in 2012, with over 20 million in Western Europe alone, according to the firms new research.



"Residential gateways can provide greater service value and differentiation for operators as they combat service commoditization," said Brett Sappington, director, research, Parks Associates. "Western Europe is an especially important market, given the high levels of broadband adoption and growing consumer demand for value-added services. By 2017, operators worldwide will be deploying over 65 million high-end gateways per year, with over 27 million in Western Europe."



"Operators are refining their strategies to combat the OTT threat and add value to their services," said Stuart Sikes, president, Parks Associates. "Over 50% of pay-TV households in Western Europe have access to TV Everywhere services. Gateways increase the value proposition of these and other services by simplifying connection and management of Internet-connected devices and linking with cloud-based services."



The new data and analysis on service provider strategies, TV Everywhere, and gateway deployments during multiple events at Broadband World Forum, October 16-18 in Amsterdam.