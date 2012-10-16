© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

EB to deliver tactical comms systems to Finnish Army

EB, Elektrobit Corporation, yesterday announced an agreement to deliver their tactical communication systems to the Finnish Defence Force's Army.

This agreement is a continuation of the pilot series delivery of EB's Tough VoIP systems in 2009, after which the Finnish Army commenced extensive field trials on the system. The deliveries will be the first phase of the Finnish Army's long-term procurement program supporting the new network-centric defense model which enhances the ability for joint operations. The EB Tough VoIP communication systems will be utilized by the field and mechanized artillery as well as the Multiple Rocket Launchers Systems (MRLS).



"As procurement this order is special because it's rarely possible to test the products beforehand so extensively in real operating conditions as we have been able to do in this case," said procurement engineer Hannu Pohjola from the Finnish Army Materiel Command Headquarters.



Included in the agreement is the pilot delivery of the new generation EB Tough VoIP Field Phones to the Finnish Defence Forces. The new phones bring the broadband IP data connectivity and voice services to the field utilizing conventional field wires.



"The delivery is an important achievement in our goal to be the preferred partner in the area of tactical communications for the Finnish Defence Forces," said Mikko Viitaniemi, senior product manager responsible for EB Tough VoIP product family. "It also proves that our products are developed to meet the stringent defense sector requirements."



Actively looking for system integrator and distributor partners for its defense products, EB will showcase the system together with its Tactical Wireless IP Network products at MILCOM 2012 conference in Orlando, Florida, October 29th - November 1.