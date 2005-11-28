SMT & Inspection | November 28, 2005
Camtek wins multiple orders for Falcon
Camtek Ltd. announced today that it has received orders worth a total of $5.3 million for a number of Falcon systems - Camtek's inspection tool for the Semiconductor industry.
The orders came from a leading provider of advanced semiconductor solutions, headquartered in the US with facilities worldwide. The systems, several of which are from the new Falcon 500PD line, will be used at the customer's assembly and packaging lines in Singapore and the US for inspection of wafers up to 300mm in diameter after they have been diced.
Camtek expects to recognize revenues from these orders during the current quarter and the first quarter of 2006.
Rafi Amit, CEO of Camtek said: "This is the largest value of orders Camtek has ever received from a single customer within one quarter. We are very pleased with it, in particular because of the broad implementation of our systems across several plants. These orders also support our confidence in the strong quarterly growth of Falcon sales, in line with the guidance we issued last week."
Tommy Weiss, VP of marketing and sales at Camtek USA said: "The customer is using our systems for post-dicing inspection as the most economical means of ensuring yield at the semiconductor packaging facility. Our systems are therefore defining the standard by which the customer controls yield at this stage in the process. The Falcon was selected mainly because of its consistently-high throughput, regardless of the die size, die position or orientation. Another contributing factor was the Falcon's material handling that provided reliable automation."
With headquarters in Migdal Ha'Emek Israel, Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek's automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry.
