© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Raytheon wins Phase 2 research contract

Raytheon has been awarded two Phase 2 contracts under the Office of Naval Research's (ONR) Compact Power Conversion Technologies (CPCT) program in the U.S.

The program aims to deliver better fuel economy and architectural flexibility for critical mission systems on future surface ships and submarines.



"As the U.S. Navy develops the platforms and mission systems that ready our warfighters for requirements of the future, there's an increasing need to provide more efficient and more capable power systems," said Joe Biondi, vice president of Advanced Technology for Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business. "Our continued power technology innovation supports our customers' long-term goals and ensures warfighters can leverage the most advanced technologies possible."



The company will work on two programs- The Bi-Directional Power Converter initiative and the Power Management Controller initiative.



The Bi-Directional Power Converter (BDPC) initiative develops high density and efficiency power converters that enable new, more energy efficient ship power system architectures. The modular, flexible BDPC interfaces with high power radar, energy storage, pulsed loads and motor drives.



The power management controller enables a new generation of intelligent shipboard power control by optimizing performance across various systems. For example, the system can balance planned and unplanned pulse power loads by intelligently using all components in the power system. In addition, this capability can provide higher performance with an existing power system or minimize the equipment required when designing a new system.