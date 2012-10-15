© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

Elektrometal buys Essemtec pick-and-place

Poland-based Elektrometal, a producer of products for the gas and mining industries, has collaborated with the Swiss manufacturer Essemtec for its electronics production equipment and experience.

The center piece of Elektrometal's first automatic electronics production line is Essemtec’s CSM7100 flexible SMD pick-and-place. The production line is completed with an SP002 manual fine-pitch printer and an RO400FC full convection reflow oven.



Due to a production volume increase, a Pantera-XV pick-and-place also was installed recently. This system offers even more feeder capacity, a larger placement area, wider component range than the CSM7100 and additionally precise optical component alignment.