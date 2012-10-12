© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Foxconn pressuring brain damaged worker to leave hospital

Foxconn has been pressuring a Chinese employee brain-damaged by a factory accident to leave hospital.

Reuters reports that Zhang Tingzhen, a twenty six year old employee of Foxconn. remains in hospital after suffering an electronic shock at one of Foxconn's factories. Zhang required the surgical removal of almost half his brain to survive.



According to reports, Foxconn, which has been funding some of Zhang’s care, has sent multiple text messages to his family, encouraging them to release Zhang from hospital while threatening to cease payment of his treatment. Zhang’s father said the text messages had been arriving every day.



The company confirmed that it had sent messages, but said they were an effort to have Zhang submitted for disability assessment. The company said Zhang could return to hospital after testing was conducted at a facility 70km away. Zhang’s father has said that travel would increase the risk of brain haemorrhage. Foxconn said the travel is necessary, as law required him to be assessed in the location he signed his employment contract.



Source: Reuters