Molex acquires Affinity Medical Technologies

Molex has acquired Affinity Medical Technologies, based in Costa Mesa, California, USA, in an attempt to expand its presence in the global medical electronics market.

Affinity Medical Technologies specializes in designing and manufacturing custom medical interconnect products.



According to Tim Ruff, Molex Senior Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Strategy, this is a strategic acquisition that will help expand Molex's presence in the global medical electronics market.



"Affinity Medical Technologies is a great fit for Molex because it expands our capabilities in key areas that will help us better serve the global medical electronics market," Ruff said. "Its products are used in almost every area of medical monitoring. Affinity Medical is well known for its quality and service as well as its expertise in product design, engineering, assembly and testing. Affinity Medical will help us quickly deliver the innovative solutions the medical electronics market demands. It has an excellent group of talented, experienced people with strong relationships within the medical electronics market."



Affinity Medical Technologies was founded in 1997 and will operate as a subsidiary of Molex Incorporated.