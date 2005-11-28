Sumida Holdings acquires<br> 38.46% of VOGT Electronic

The owner relations at Germany based VOGT Electronic AG has been changed. VOGT today presented a new owner of the company.

The German Electronics giant VOGT Electronic AG has got a new owner. Sumida Holdings has acquired one stake of 29.5% of VOGT shares from BFL Beteiligungsgesellschaft and one stake of 8.96% of VOGT shares from Collona Beteiligungen AG.