Photo Stencil chooses Speedprint printer
Photo Stencil, a provider of stencils and tooling, has added a Speedprint stencil printer to its R&D lab.
The new SP700avi will be used for R&D to develop next generation stencil technology, to print customer boards, and to develop processes customized precisely for the customer's application and process.
The printer will also be used as part of Photo Stencil's free process development service and in its training workshops. Customers will be able to visit the Photo Stencil lab and work on the Speedprint printer to develop their stencils and fine-tune their processes.
"We want to make sure that when a customer uses one of our stencils in their manufacturing process that they are able to replicate the successful result we achieve in our lab, so we work closely with fluid formulators and stencil printer manufacturers. By using the Speedprint printer, we are able to develop and test the stencils we design and manufacture under real-world conditions." said Neil MacRaild, president and CEO, Photo Stencil.
