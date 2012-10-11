© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Super Dry expands factory as MSD awareness accelerates in the Americas

Super DryR this month celebrated the opening of a new factory extension in The Netherlands.

Sales growth fuelled by increasing awareness in the Americas of MSD handling concerns precipitated the move, the company said. Super Dry by Totech EU saw its initial growth spurt fuelled by European RoHS legislation that magnified the need to carefully manage the dangers of product failures caused by moisture sensitive devices (MSDs).



Lead free reflow temperatures and profiles dramatically increase the moisture sensitivity level (MSL) ratings of all electronic devices. In partnership with the top electronics companies in Europe, Super DryR drove to develop desiccant cabinets designed to exceed the formidable challenges associated with IPC J-Std-033C and IPC 1601 for handling Moisture Sensitive components and PCBs.



Entirely new systems were subsequently developed at the company's Holland and Germany operations. These include 4 minute recovery times, 0.05 gm/m3 absolute humidity, closed loop regeneration and safe alternatives to traditional component baking that prevent oxidation and inter-metallic build up.