Aspocomp: Operating result "significantly short of 2011"

Aspocomp has lowered its sales and operating result forecast for 2012, citing weak demand in all customer segments. The company's operating result will fall "significantly short of 2011".

According to the new forecast net sales will be slightly higher than in 2011 and operating result is anticipated to be at a satisfactory level with respect to the industry sector, but to fall significantly short of 2011 , the company said in a press release.



In its previous outlook, announced on August 20, 2012, Aspocomp lowered its net sale forecast and estimated that net sales will be somewhat higher than in 2011. The guidance for the operating result remained unchanged and was anticipated to be at a good level with respect to the industry sector, but to fall significantly short of 2011.