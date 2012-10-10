© Evertiq Electronics Production | October 10, 2012
Peter Brent: 'EMS total revenues to experience slow growth'
Transfer of electronics production from Asia to Europe is likely to see continued growth but Western Europe won't see much of it according to analyst Peter Brent.
EMS, as well as PCB production capacity, has been in decline in Western Europe over the past few years. Much of it has moved to the Asia/ Pacific region.
Looking back at 1995, most electronics production - 75% - took place in high-cost regions. Only 3% of electronics products were 'Made in China'. Sixteen years later the picture has almost been reversed. 37% of production occurs in high-cost regions and 63% takes place in low-cost manufacturing locations. Almost 30% of the latter is in fact now 'Made in China'.
© Peter Brent
The transfer of production back from Asia to Europe, a recent topic of analysis and discussion, has mostly benefited locations in Central and Eastern Europe.
Peter Brent still expects EMS total revenues to experience slow growth, with improvements expected in late 2013. When it comes to those sectors with growth potential, he names Medical/ Industrial, Control/ Instrumentalisation, Automotive, Aerospace.
Summary of the presentation (1:11)
-----
More information on the subject can be obtained from Peter Brent directly at Mathieson & Brent.
Looking back at 1995, most electronics production - 75% - took place in high-cost regions. Only 3% of electronics products were 'Made in China'. Sixteen years later the picture has almost been reversed. 37% of production occurs in high-cost regions and 63% takes place in low-cost manufacturing locations. Almost 30% of the latter is in fact now 'Made in China'.
© Peter Brent
The transfer of production back from Asia to Europe, a recent topic of analysis and discussion, has mostly benefited locations in Central and Eastern Europe.
Peter Brent still expects EMS total revenues to experience slow growth, with improvements expected in late 2013. When it comes to those sectors with growth potential, he names Medical/ Industrial, Control/ Instrumentalisation, Automotive, Aerospace.
Summary of the presentation (1:11)
EDITOR'S NOTE_ Transcript: Summary
- Focus by OEMS on cost reduction.
- Very challenging environment in the next 2 years.
- Outsourcing by OEMs will increase, because OEMs will have pressure from their shareholders and people who own equity in the company. To actually say 'do what you do best - which is the design and the marketing - and get somebody else to make this.
- continuous progression of electronic outsourcing from Western Europe. Although we're gonna get topped up, it will continue leaking away to Central / Eastern Europe.
- There will be further consolidation of EMS companies across all groups. A year ago, if I had put that slide up, Elcoteq would have been in that top group and they would have equalled six. They are no longer with us.
- And there will be consolidation, as larger EMS or EMS with capital want to acquire other manufacturing companies in other countries perhaps, or adding skills, adding markets.
So overall, the EMS total revenues will experience slow growth. But they are expected to improve in late 2013.
-----
More information on the subject can be obtained from Peter Brent directly at Mathieson & Brent.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments