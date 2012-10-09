© pelfophoto dreamstime.com

No buyer found, Technicolor Angers to enter liquidation

Eolane has failed to save Technicolor's factory in Angers, as a judicial administrator has now asked that the company enter liquidation.

The factory, which employs 350 people, was declared bankrupt at the Commercial Court of Nanterre, despite Eolane's attempt to draft a plan to save the plant. The company was put in receivership last June.



According to local media reports, Eolane released a statement expressing disappointment in the decision. The company had been working on a proposal to save 80 jobs at the site and had asked for an extension from the court, from October 1 to October 5, to submit its plan. No plan eventuated according to the court and the judicial administrator therefore asked that the plant be liquidated.