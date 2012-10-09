© gingergirl dreamstime.com

SCL extends copper filled micro-via plating capability

Stevenage Circuits Ltd (SCL) has commissioned the installation of ten additional plating cells, using the latest inert anode technology for the plating of copper filled micro-vias.

The addition takes the total number of plating cells at the Stevenage UK facility to 14.



Regarding the installation, SCL Technical Director, Tim Gee, said:



“This investment and response has been driven by the need for increased speed, portability and wiring density, the interconnect pitch on semiconductor packages and corresponding High Density interconnect (HDI) substrates continue to shrink. The combination of filled blind micro-vias and multi-level build up technology provides a means to achieve the required routing densities. With the rapid growth of this technology, the use of electrodeposited copper for the reliable filling of micro-vias has become widely adopted principle for modern circuit design”.