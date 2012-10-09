© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Safran to hire 6,000 in 2013

Safran, a specialist in aerospace, defence and security, will recruit 6,000 people in 2013 according to a report by French paper Le Figaro.

Half of the recruitments will occur in France and will focus on R & D according to the report. Seventy five percent of the recruits will be engineers and managers. The group has also recruited 6,000 people in 2012.



The local union supports the expansion, however noted that the recruitment comes in a time of increased retirement at the company.