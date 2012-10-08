© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 08, 2012
Foxconn denies reports of strike action
Foxconn has denied reports that 3000 to 4000 workers went on strike at the company’s plant in Zhengzhou, China on Friday.
China Labor Watch, a U.S. based not-for-profit organisation, reported that workers at the plant went on strikes following over zealous quality demands for the iPhone 5. Foxconn has released a statement in response, calling these reports “inaccurate”. The company did however admit that there were isolated incidents of two disputes between Quality Assurance personnel and production line workers.
Work on national holidays was entirely voluntary according to Foxconn, contradicting China Labor Watch’s report.
China Labor Watch had said in a press release that the that quality demands in combination with work on national holidays had led to the strike.
“In addition to demanding that workers work during the holiday, Foxconn raised overly strict demands on product quality without providing worker training for the corresponding skills. This led to workers turning out products that did not meet standards and ultimately put a tremendous amount of pressure on workers. Additionally, quality control inspectors fell into to conflicts with workers and were beat up multiple times by workers. Factory management turned a deaf ear to complaints about these conflicts and took no corrective measures. The result of both of these circumstances was a widespread work stoppage on the factory floor among workers and inspectors,” stated a report by China Labor Watch.
