Electronics Production | November 28, 2005
ALPS awarded by Trinity
Electronic Components specialist ALPS Electric Co. Ltd., has designated its distribution partner Trinity Electronics as ”No. 1 Channel Partner 2005 Worldwide” for 3.5-inch Floppy Disk Drives.
By this award, ALPS honours Trinity's close collaboration and outstanding performance in the distribution of ALPS' 3.5-inch Floppy Disk Drive thus resulting in significant sales increase in Russia and CIS. With a share of 18.3% in overall turnover in units Trinity is also the largest single IT distribution partner of ALPS Electric Europa GmbH in 2005. The award was presented on the occasion of the visit of Frank Steinruecken, Senior Manager Sales & Marketing, ALPS, and Stephan Wirkner, Manager Sales & Marketing Computer Products, ALPS, in Moscow on November 08, 2005.
ALPS and Trinity Electronics have a business partnership since November 2000. The cooperation is mainly focused on the distribution of ALPS' Floppy Disk Drives (FDDs). With these products Trinity reaches a volume of more than 500,000 pieces in 2004 and almost 1Mio pieces from January to October 2005.
Trinity's headquarters is located in Moscow, further sales offices are in White Russia and Ukraine. Trinity Electronics is an authorized distributor successfully working in IT business for over 10 years. The company covers the countries Russian Federation, White Russia, and Ukraine. Since 2002, Trinity is an important supplier of Russian and CIS markets for optical storage devices and drives, hard drives, motherboards, monitors and a variety of other components which are important for the assembly and service of computer systems.
According to IDC 4.6 million PCs were manufactured in the Russian market in 2004. In this market local brands are favoured. In 2004, Russia shows a yearly growth rate of 23.1% and IDC also forecasts a two digit growth rate for 2005.
“We are pleased to honour Trinity Electronics for their excellence performance in continuously raising and supporting the sales of our products. Trinity's outstanding growth rate and turnover in number of pieces could only be realised by a very dedicated team and the focus on ALPS' FDD products”, stated Frank Steinruecken.
Since its establishment in 1948 ALPS has grown as a manufacturer of electronic components. At present ALPS is creating products in its main business segments – Components, Magnetic Devices, Communications, Peripheral Products, and Automotive Electronics – which are contributing to the advance of a digital society. ALPS is a global company that carries out its operations with 23 production bases in 8 countries as well as 61 sales bases in 14 countries. Consolidated net sales in the year ended March 31, 2004 amounted to YEN 643 billion.
ALPS Electric Europa GmbH, a subsidiary of ALPS Electric Co., Ltd., was established in 1979. Since 1989, the European Head Office has been located in Düsseldorf, where a team of specialists works in Sales, Marketing, and Product Engineering. The activities of our branch offices in Munich, Paris and Milton Keynes. Its sales office in Milan and its European distribution work are co-ordinated from Düsseldorf. ALPS Nordic AB, a 100 percent subsidiary of ALPS Electric Europa GmbH, is based in Sweden and services the Scandinavian market.
Pictured from right to left: Frank Steinruecken / Senior Manager Sales & Marketing / ALPS; Stephan Wirkner / Manager Sales & Markteting Computer Products & NM / ALPS; Valeri Boulgakov / General Manager Trinity.
Pictured from right to left: Frank Steinruecken / Senior Manager Sales & Marketing / ALPS; Stephan Wirkner / Manager Sales & Markteting Computer Products & NM / ALPS; Valeri Boulgakov / General Manager Trinity.
Comments