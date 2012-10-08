© cumypah dreamstime.com

Impreglon Group buys Ruag Coatings

With effect from 1 September 2012, Ruag Coatings from Altdorf, Switzerland, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Impreglon SE in Lüneburg, Germany.

Ruag said it decided to sell this business area as it does not constitute part of its core business and has better future prospects as part of the Impreglon Group. All employees will remain in their positions. The sale was finalized on 4 October 2012. Both parties agreed to not name the purchase price.



Impreglon is a specialist in surface engineering with 25 sites in 12 countries on 4 continents, around 880 employees, and an anticipated turnover of 90 million euros in 2012.



Ruag Coatings supplies over 250 customers in Switzerland, Germany and Austria with surface coatings for the mechanical engineering, automotive, bicycle and defence industries. The business area has around 100 employees and generates a turnover of approximately CHF 25 million annually. It will now be called “Impreglon Coatings”.



“Thanks to our new subsidiary in Altdorf, the range of surfaces that Impreglon Group is able to handle is extending to an interesting array of special coatings, offering our customers a one-stop-shop for surface solutions. The cooperation between the plants in Altdorf, Kaufbeuren and Landsberg will strengthen future activities in Switzerland, southern Germany and Austria”, says Henning J. Claassen, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Impreglon SE.



Konrad Peter, Executive Chairman of RUAG Holding AG, says, “We are delighted to have found a buyer in the form of Impreglon, an internationally recognized industry specialist which will further develop Ruag Coatings as part of the Impreglon Group and strengthen its position on the market.”