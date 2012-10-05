© mablelo dreamstime.com

Pegatron trialling Macbook Air production

Pegatron has reportedly begun trial production of the Macbook Air in Taiwan.

CENs reports that, according to industry sources, Pegatron is likely to win an order from Apple to produce laptops in 2013. Pegatron received orders from Apple last year to produce the iPhone and has improved business ties with Apple since then, says the report. This includes winning an order for the upcoming iPad mini.



The company is now trialing production of the Macbook Air according to the report.



“Topology Research Institute (TRI), a Taiwan-based market researcher, has predicted Pegatron to supply 18% of Apple’s needed laptops in 2013, with Macbook Air to make up the majority of the supply volume, while Quanta Computer Inc., which has garnered orders for Macbook Air and Macbook Pro, and Hon Hai, which is contracted to produce Macbook Pro, will command a 64% and 18% share, respectively, of the total. TRI forecasts Apple’s laptop shipment in 2013 to reach 16.5 million units for a 17% increase over 2012,” CENs reports.