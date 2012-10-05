© cumypah dreamstime.com

Sony Chemicals changes its name to Dexerials Corporation

The company name of Sony Chemical & Information Device Corporation has changed to Dexerials Corporation and will look to expand into new energy.

Dexerials Corporation has been engaged in the field of electronics, in markets for products such as flat panel displays, smart phones and tablet PCs, and in manufacturing and marketing of unique high-functional materials represented by products including Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) used for display panels, substrates and IC chip mounting, Optical elasticity Resin (SVR).



The company said it hopes to achieve continuing growth through the reinforcement of new businesses in the fields of environment and new energy where greater growth is anticipated in the future through its already-commercialized mounting materials for photovoltaic cells and LED-related materials.



The name “Dexerials”is a coined word, formed from the two words “Dexterous,” meaning “skilled and quick”and “Materials”.