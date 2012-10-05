© olgalis dreamstime.com

Samsung expects record Q3 profit

Samsung said it expects to reach a record operating profit of 8.3 trillion won , or 7.1 billion USD, almost double the amount made in the same period last year.

The company made a statement late last night and will report full financial results for the third quarter at the end of October. Besides the record profit, the company said that they have increased quarterly sales by 26 percent, now up to 52 trillion won.