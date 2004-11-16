Celestica appoints Lean architect

Celestica Inc. announced that Lean expert, Robert J. Hemmant, has been appointed to the position of global Lean architect.

As the company's global Lean architect, Mr. Hemmant will leverage his depth of experience in Lean implementation to guide the evolution of Celestica's Lean culture, and oversee the continuing success of Celestica's Lean operations - driving further business benefits for Celestica and its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.



The ongoing implementation of a Lean culture at Celestica, is driving faster cycle times, reduced costs and improved efficiencies for the company - resulting, in many cases, in lead-time reductions of up to 70 per cent, quality yield improvements of 40 per cent, and space reductions of up to 60 per cent. By applying Lean principles, Celestica is able to achieve greater simplicity and enhance service to its customers - ultimately improving customer's bottom-line benefits and exceeding their expectations.



“Celestica's continuing focus on Lean initiatives is transforming the way we do business,” said Stephen Delaney, chief executive officer, Celestica. “Our expertise and passion surrounding our implementation of Lean will not only bring about greater efficiencies and cost reductions for Celestica, it will also enable us to provide broader solutions to our customers and suppliers.”

“Celestica's unwavering commitment to Lean allows the company to eliminate waste and deliver customers' products in the most effective and efficient way possible,” added Robert Hemmant, global Lean architect, Celestica. “By applying Lean principles across our operations and through our supply chain, Celestica is achieving greater simplicity, while reducing cycle times and enhancing customer service.”



Mr. Hemmant brings to Celestica a wealth of experience surrounding the successful application of Lean principles in the electronics industry - with a focus on manufacturing, engineering and operations.



Prior to joining Celestica, Mr. Hemmant spent 18 years in the automotive electronics industry - where Lean principles were first adopted and implemented. His expertise in Lean was applied to manufacturing and design positions in divisions of Ford Electronics and Visteon Electronics, where he managed the implementation of Lean, Just-in-Time and Lean Management principles into operations and systems to improve cycle times and quality.



Since joining Celestica in 2001, Mr. Hemmant has held a number of roles focusing on process improvement, including general manager of Operations and Lean at Celestica's Toronto EMS facility, and general manager of Celestica's Denver facility. While in these roles, Mr. Hemmant implemented Lean operations and supply chain management systems that resulted in significant lead-time and space reductions, and enabled Celestica to realize the early stages of its Lean cultural transformation.



Mr. Hemmant holds a Masters in Engineering Management degree from Wayne State University in Michigan, and a Bachelor of Engineering Sciences degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Western Ontario.