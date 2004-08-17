Electronics Production | August 17, 2004
NOTE in cooperation with Gunnebo
NOTE AB, a leading Scandinavian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider in Sweden, has been selected strategic partner by the security company Gunnebo AB.
Under the agreement, NOTE will start to consilidate the majority of Gunnebo's Electronic Component needs.
Gunnebo's senior vice President of Group Purchasing, Jan van Leersum, is assigned to initially co- rdinate a substantial part of the purchases of the different Gunnebo divisions.
- We've decided to focus on a few specific areas. Electronics is one area where I think there are great synergetic gains to be made. Our main task is to find suppliers who live up to our needs and requirements, says Jan van Leersum. "Reviewing our purchasing will help us obtain higher quality, shorter lead-times and better prices".
- That Gunnebo has chosen us as Strategic Partner is a further step in the internationalisation of NOTE, says NOTE's CEO Erik Stenfors. Gunnebo is a company with an outstanding reputation, and a new customer for us. We are looking forward to a close cooperative relationship with them.
