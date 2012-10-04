© baloncici dreamstime.com

Emerson to build new facility in Romania

Emerson is planning a new production and support facility in Oradea, Romania, according to a local news report.

Local newspaper Ziarul Financier (via romania-insider.com) reported that the US company, Emerson, will invest 50 million euros in a new Romanian facility, with work due to begin early next year.



A further 15 million euros is planned for the company’s existing unit in Cluj. The investment is expected to create up to 1500 jobs and the new facility will be located on a 14 hectare plot on Oradea’s Euro Business Park.