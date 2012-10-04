© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

Ultra Electronics wins UK MoD contract

Ultra has been awarded a 14 milion GBP contract to supply sensor management and situational awareness system for UK Ministry of Defence.

The contract will be executed by the Surveillance Systems business unit within Command & Control Systems, based in Burridge, Southampton. The programme is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2014.



Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra, commented:



"I am pleased that the excellence of Ultra's surveillance capability has been recognised by the award of this contract by the UK Ministry of Defence. This is a fine example of Ultra delivering its strategies for growth by working closely with its customer."