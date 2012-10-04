© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Rumor: iPad mini underway in Brazil

According to a report citing “reliable sources” Foxconn has begun production on the iPad mini in Brazil.

Japanese Apple blog Macotakara.jp cites “reliable sources” who say production has begun in Brazil. However, the was however unable to confirm if production on the device is also taking place in China. The sources also said that the new iPad, which has a rumored 7.85-inch display, will have no microphone opening on the backside as previously rumored.