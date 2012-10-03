© cumypah dreamstime.com

Creation Technologies adds first Mexico factory

Creation Technologies has expanded into Mexico with the acquisition of Aisling Industries of Mexicali, Mexico and El Centro, California.

With this acquisition, Creation adds its first location in Mexico to the twelve manufacturing facilities and two design centers it currently operates across Canada, the USA and China.



"Expanding our footprint into Mexico has been a strategic priority for some time now,” said Creation Technologies President & Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Tymos. “This acquisition allows us to offer ‘Right-Shore’ manufacturing to OEMs selling complex products into North American end markets.



“Though we have offered an Asian manufacturing alternative since 2008, certain of our customers have also requested a low-cost North American solution. We see Mexicali as an ideal location and we’re delighted to be welcoming the skilled people and loyal customers of Aisling into the Creation family.”



The Aisling manufacturing facility, now renamed Creation Technologies – Mexicali, has over 200 staff. Creation’s plans call for the business unit to be relocated to a new 125,000 square foot facility later this year.