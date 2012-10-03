©tom schmucker dreamstime.com

Motorola unexpectedly withdraws Apple complaint

In a surprising and as yet unexplained move, Motorola Mobility has withdrawn its complaints against Apple at the U.S International Trade Commission.

The Google subsidiary said in a filing that its decision to withdraw the complaint was made independently and was not the result of an agreement. “There are no agreements between Motorola and Apple, written or oral, express or implied, concerning the subject matter of this investigation,” the filing read.



Neither Apple or Motorola have commented further on the decision or the reasoning for it which, for now, remains a mystery.