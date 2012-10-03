© saniphoto dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 03, 2012
Recent developments jeopardize Taiwanese solar firms’ future
Taiwan’s Bureau of Energy, Ministry of Economic Affairs held a hearing regarding the 2013 feed-in tariff (FIT) on October 1. According to the Bureau of Energy, the first period’s FIT in 2013 will fall between 9.23% and 12.63%, whereas the second period’s is between 1.9% and 5.62%.
Related companies noted that FIT of solar roof system with capacity above 100kW and ground-mounted solar system fell below NT$7/kWh. Given the annual discount rate, loan rate, and feedback policy, this will be a threat to Taiwanese firms’ development in the PV sector.
According to EnergyTrend, the green energy research division of TrendForce, the solar system exists as a part of the power industry. Whether or not a project can be carried out depends on the amount of fund raised and the relation with other companies; factors such as power plant arrangement, establishment and operation come second.
For most Taiwanese solar firms, few had experience in concrete planning and construction of 1MW (and above) projects. Moreover, under the influence of government policy, most companies opt to focus on 100kW and 500kW roof system, and only a few choose to invest in the ground-mounted system with longer investment return periods.
Affected by the stagnant economic outlook and concerns over investment, Taiwanese manufacturers will have trouble raising enough funds if they do not have partners with good credit. According to EnergyTrend, despite strong interest from Taiwanese banks, restricted by relevant laws and limited global offices , most banks choose to cooperate with foreign firms in project development, and are unable to provide attractive financial incentives for local solar manufacturers and developers.
With the Chinese National Day public holidays and many solar conventions underway, spot market trades have been slow, so the spot prices only saw minor adjustments. Solar inverter prices, on the other hand, saw more prominent adjustments. Polysilicon spot prices stayed flat, with ASP falling slightly to $18.73/kg, a 0.21% decrease.
For multi-Si wafers, due to the ongoing holiday and the production downsizing, multi-Si wafer ASP slide to $0.953/piece, down by 0.1%. For mono-Si wafers, ASP fell by 0.67% to $1.187/piece. Solar cell prices stayed flat. For solar module, the market remained slow, with ASP dropping to $0.67/Watt, a 0.3% drop. For solar inverter, due to the weakened demand and intensifying competition, ASP decline by 2.23% to $0.219/Watt.
According to EnergyTrend, the green energy research division of TrendForce, the solar system exists as a part of the power industry. Whether or not a project can be carried out depends on the amount of fund raised and the relation with other companies; factors such as power plant arrangement, establishment and operation come second.
For most Taiwanese solar firms, few had experience in concrete planning and construction of 1MW (and above) projects. Moreover, under the influence of government policy, most companies opt to focus on 100kW and 500kW roof system, and only a few choose to invest in the ground-mounted system with longer investment return periods.
Affected by the stagnant economic outlook and concerns over investment, Taiwanese manufacturers will have trouble raising enough funds if they do not have partners with good credit. According to EnergyTrend, despite strong interest from Taiwanese banks, restricted by relevant laws and limited global offices , most banks choose to cooperate with foreign firms in project development, and are unable to provide attractive financial incentives for local solar manufacturers and developers.
With the Chinese National Day public holidays and many solar conventions underway, spot market trades have been slow, so the spot prices only saw minor adjustments. Solar inverter prices, on the other hand, saw more prominent adjustments. Polysilicon spot prices stayed flat, with ASP falling slightly to $18.73/kg, a 0.21% decrease.
For multi-Si wafers, due to the ongoing holiday and the production downsizing, multi-Si wafer ASP slide to $0.953/piece, down by 0.1%. For mono-Si wafers, ASP fell by 0.67% to $1.187/piece. Solar cell prices stayed flat. For solar module, the market remained slow, with ASP dropping to $0.67/Watt, a 0.3% drop. For solar inverter, due to the weakened demand and intensifying competition, ASP decline by 2.23% to $0.219/Watt.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments