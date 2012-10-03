© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

CSun sees a bright future

CSun Manufacturing, an LCD and PCB equipment maker, is optimistic about the company's business for the remainder of 2012.

Webber Wong, President of CSun Manufacturing, said the company's book-to-bill ration will stay above 1.0 through the end of Q3, reports DigiTimes. Growth in Q4 will be driven by equipment orders for the manufacture of PSS used to make LED chips. Wong said another driver will be demand for printing and coating materials for smartphone applications.



The trend of Japan and Taiwan based PCB manufacturers switching focus to Southeast Asia will also benefit the company, reports DigiTimes.