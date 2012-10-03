© Dimitios Kaisaris dreamstime

Lenovo to open U.S plant

In welcome news for the U.S electronics manufacturing industry, Lenovo has announced it will open a production plant in Whitsett, North Carolina.

The company said it anticipates that the move will create 115 new manufacturing jobs in North Carolina, where the workers will build Think-branded notebook and desktop PCs, tablets, engineering workstations and servers. Currently under construction, the plant is expected to open in early 2013 and will reside in the company's recently expanded 240,000-square-foot U.S distribution center.



“Lenovo is establishing a U.S manufacturing base because we believe in the long-term strength of the American PC market and our own growth opportunities here,” said Yuanqing Yang, chairman and CEO, Lenovo. “As Lenovo expands globally, we are establishing even deeper roots in each major market. In addition to localized sales and marketing teams, in our major countries we are establishing an even stronger manufacturing footprint, investing in R&D and ensuring that we hire top local talent. This global reach with local excellence helps us become even faster, more innovative and more responsive to our customers around the world.”